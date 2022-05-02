"Freedom is expensive, tyranny is unaffordable" NAACP celebrates its 67th fight for freedom dinner

DETROIT, Mich (WXYZ) — A red carpet leads the way to the 67th annual fight for freedom dinner. The night is a celebration. Acknowledging the milestones of progress for black Americans in this country both nationally and locally.

As they honored the accomplishments, the NAACP also accepts there is more work to be done. The theme of tonight’s dinner is Freedom is expensive, but tyranny is unaffordable.

"We will continue to demand justice and fairness from every police department in our state as we witness another execution style murder of a black man named Patrick Loyola in Grand Rapids Michigan or George Floyd in Minneapolis" says NAACP president Rev. Wendell Anthony.

Rev. Anthony along with political leaders like Governor Gretchen Whitmer and States senators also called for an end to voter suppression. Denouncing the new redistricting maps and a pack of 39 bills presented by the Michigan GOP they feel will turn people away from the polls.

“We shall not be silent,” says Rev. Wendell.

The NAACP Detroit chapter is celebrating its 110th anniversary. Leaders say justice is a continuous fight, and its all about moving forward.