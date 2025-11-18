Frenchtown Township holds public meeting for potential 200-acre data center

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposed 200-acre data center in Frenchtown Township has sparked debate among residents, with some embracing the potential economic benefits while others worry about environmental and health impacts.

The project, proposed by U.S.-based company Cloverleaf, would be located on a former golf course but currently empty land bordering I-75 and North Dixie Highway. Township officials, along with representatives from Cloverlead and DTE, presented details and answered questions about the proposal during an informational meeting at the Frenchtown Event Center, drawing a large crowd of interested residents.

Township Clerk Kyle Bryant emphasized that the project is still in early stages. He says the township was recently approached by Cloverleaf, and he and other township officials took a bus ride to Ohio to see a data center in person.

"We're still very early on. We were just recently engaged in somewhat of a new concept for us," Bryant said.

Cloverleaf presented economic benefits of more than 100 new jobs and annual tax revenues exceeding $26 million. However, while Cloverlead would be the company building the site, no tech company is officially set to occupy the proposed center yet.

"Its just one of several possibilities for that site but one, if we can mitigate the existing concerns, would be a huge benefit for the community," Bryan said. "One of many options, but one we feel could revolutionize this community."

Not all residents are convinced the project would benefit the township. Shaun and Madison Schoenthaler, who would live directly next to the proposed site, expressed skepticism about the proposal.

"They're beating around questions and it's just, I'm not convinced," Shaun Schoenthaler said. "What are we getting out of it? The pros and cons just don't weigh out to me."

Madison Schoenthaler shared similar concerns about the project's impact on the community.

"I don't think it's going to be any benefit to our community. I think if anything, it's going to be detrimental to our health," Madison Schoenthaler said.

Bryant, who also lives in a neighborhood next to the proposed site, acknowledged residents' concerns about water usage, energy usage and noise. He believes the township can implement appropriate protections since they own the land and have full control over the project.

"You always hear that, right? Would you want that in your backyard? Well yeah, I would want it in my backyard," Bryant said. "It's a low-traffic facility, highly secure. To me, again just speaking from a personal resident standpoint of someone who lives in that neighborhood, I think it would be the quietest use we could ask for," Bryant said.



Residents remain divided on the proposal. Some want more information before making a decision, while others have already formed strong opinions.

"I'm not totally against it because we got to have things like this, but I don't know if I want it right down the road from me," resident Brenda Gray said. “There are nice communities out here on the lake and we don't want it ruined.”

The informational meeting was just one step in a longer process. The land would still need to be sold and rezoned before the potential project can move forward.

