Freshly paved Oakland County road torn up again, and Consumers Energy will foot the bill

LAKE ORION, Mich. — A stretch of Baldwin Road near Morgan in Oakland County was recently repaved — and it is already being torn up again, frustrating drivers, business owners, and even the road commission itself.

The Oakland County Road Commission added new asphalt to the area within the past month. Shortly after, Consumers Energy began digging it up to work on aging gas lines running underground in the same area.

Learn more about the work in the video player below

Kellie Wright, a barber at Baldwin Barber, said the construction has been a constant disruption.

"It's been backed up for the whole day." Wright said.

"It's a big headache, for sure." Wright said.

Wright said the backups are cutting into her income, as customers struggle to reach the shop.

Craig Bryson, a communications representative with the Road Commission of Oakland County, said the situation is just as frustrating for the commission.

"This is frustrating for us as well." Bryson said.

Bryson said the road commission makes efforts to notify utilities like Consumers Energy about upcoming and ongoing road work, but coordination does not always come together in time.

"Despite our efforts and sometimes good intentions on the part of the utility, sometimes it does happen." Bryson said.

Bryson said the commission understands why the gas line work is necessary, but wishes the timing had been different.

"We appreciate the fact that they are doing it. We wish they had done it a little earlier. We still don't like to see our new pavement ripped up, but it is sometimes inevitable." Bryson said.

Bryson also warned the repeated disruption could have a lasting impact on the road itself.

"Long term, the road may be weaker in that spot because it's because it was torn up and repaired." Bryson said.

Wright said she understands road and utility projects are complex, but called for better coordination between the parties involved.

"Kind of scratching our heads, why resurface just to have to do it again. It's a big waste of money and our time in the end." Wright said.

The road commission says the financial burden of restoring the road to its previous condition falls on Consumers Energy — not taxpayers.

Consumers Energy statement:

We value the concerns and feedback of the communities we serve and work closely with our partners to ensure clear coordination throughout our projects. We take care to keep customers and business owners informed about work taking place in their neighborhoods and any potential impacts. These infrastructure upgrades are important to continuing to provide the safe, reliable service our customers depend on every day.

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