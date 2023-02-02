FRIDAY AT 3PM: The Kelly Clarkson Show teams up with WXYZ-TV to surprise Detroit nonprofit

(WXYZ) — This Friday, The Kelly Clarkson Show is teaming up with WXYZ-TV to surprise a deserving Detroit nonprofit!

You can watch the Kelly Clarkson show on Channel 7 at 3 p.m.

The show welcomed 7’s Carolyn Clifford in studio to tape the popular “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment to shine a light on the critical need to end food insecurities and showcase the remarkable work of Forgotten Harvest.

The nonprofit has been working hard to help feed families during these challenging financial times.

On the show, Carolyn opens up to Kelly, sharing her personal experiences of reporting in the community, seeing the need first-hand and how the organization is making a difference.

The segment will take viewers inside the impressive Forgotten Harvest facility located in the heart of Detroit. Viewers will also hear the inspirational story of Krista Poole, who once relied on the program to feed her family, and now works there, overseeing 200 pantry partners. She credits Forgotten Harvest with "saving her life.”

The segment will include an incredible announcement from Kelly Clarkson, where she surprised dozens of volunteers with a generous donation.

"I'm so proud of how this all came together. Our station has worked closely with Forgotten Harvest for years because we know there's a real need in our community. The fact that Carolyn was able shed light on this issue and showcase the organization on a national talk show reinforces how committed this team is to helping make our communities stronger,” WXYZ-TV Vice President and General Manager, Mike Murri said.

Murri added, "I would like to thank our partners at The Kelly Clarkson Show for their willingness to share this story with their audience and for their generous contribution.”

Don’t forget to catch The Kelly Clarkson Show at 3 p.m. on Friday on Channel 7.