A look inside Forgotten Harvest following Kelly Clarkson show $10K donation

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Moments ago, the whole country watched and learned about the work being done at Forgotten Harvest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and 7 Action News got a behind-the-scenes view of the the organization’s commitment to the community and a huge surprise announcement.

7 Action News’ anchor Carolyn Clifford joined Kelly on her Los Angeles set to discuss what it was like growing up in the city of Detroit as part of a big family and the need to support all those who face hunger.

The focus of the show was to invite America to see where Forgotten Harvest inspires people to give their time energy and commitment to families in need.

On 8 Mile Road in Oak Park, viewers got to see inside the nonprofit’s 78,000-square-foot warehouse and the more than 20,000 volunteers working to feed the community.

Since 2021, Forgotten Harvest has served the metro Detroit community.

At the warehouse, they process 178,000 pounds of food every day.

Client services manager Krista Poole opened up about how she first came to know about Forgotten Harvest.

“Fifteen years ago, I found myself in need of assistance,” Poole said. “I went to the agency thinking I’m going to get a couple of canned goods, which was fine.”

But, Poole got so much more.

“I took home three boxes of food. As I was going through it, I started looking at it in amazement and just started crying,” she said.

Together with her sons Damari and Derrick, Poole has made it their family’s mission to assist others who are struggling.

“It could be a medical illness, loss of a job — anything can push you over to needing assistance,” Poole said.

Along the way, they’ve become part of the Forgotten Harvest family.

“How has this place impacted your life?” 7 Action News asked Poole and Damari.

“I’ve dedicated my life to community service. My kids as well,” Poole said.

Damari said, “I know how it feels to need food. I just want to help people that were in my situation.”

After expressing their gratitude to the founder of the organization, Nancy Fishman, who was on set with Kelly, Carolyn, Poole and her children, the organization’s warehouse full of loyal volunteers took a moment to hear Kelly deliver some music to their ears.

They received a $10,000 donation that will help Forgotten Harvest keep serving the community.

The support also shows anything is possible when you believe in giving back with purpose, kindness and love.

“It takes a community to help a community. You just never know when you or one of your loved ones can need the assistance of Forgotten Harvest,” Poole said.

Fifty to 200 volunteers work at Forgotten Harvest each day. So many of them have received help from the nonprofit and say they are blessed to receive support from Kelly Clarkson.

To support Forgotten Harvest, visit forgottenharvest.org/donate.

Related: Carolyn Clifford appears on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'; Forgotten Harvest receives $10K donation

