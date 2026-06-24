Fridays at the Station features 'Yacht Rock Soul' at Michigan Central in July

Last month, we told you all about Fridays at the Station kicking off summer at Michigan Central Station. Now, we're seeing what they have planned for July.

According to Michigan Central, it will be Yacht Rock Soul, which is "a Detroit reinterpretation of the soundtrack of summer."

The event will be led by Detroit musicians James Wailin and DJ Ricky B, and it won't be a traditional tribute show. Instead, organizers say Yacht Rock Soul uncovers the soul, R&B and groove influences in the familiar classics.

"For July's Fridays at The Station, experience Yacht Rock Soul, a one-of-a-kind live music experience that reimagines the beloved sounds of Yacht Rock through Detroit's unmistakable musical legacy," the listing reads.

Tickets are $15 and available at the Michigan Central website.

The new North Court Wine Bar will also be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 10 for the event. It's also open Friday, June 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There, they'll pour a curated selection of wine in The Station's Great Hall, plus outdoor seating along the building's north facade.

"Step inside one of Detroit’s most stunning rooms. Grab a glass. Settle in beneath the summer sky against a landmark that’s been waiting a century for moments like these," the website reads.

There will also be a full bar, local shopping and light food offerings for the event.