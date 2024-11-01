From Detroit to Northville, trick-or-treaters enjoy warmer temps on Halloween

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was another successful Halloween in metro Detroit. Cities put on their best for kids, and abnormally warm temperatures made the holiday a hit.

In years past, the little ones had to bundle up with coats over their costumes. This year, all the amazing costumes were out as temperatures reached the 70s. The wind and light drizzle couldn't ruin anyone's mood.

"This year is really good for the kids," Detroit parent Victoria Williamson said.

In Detroit, 1 million pieces of candy were passed out for Halloween in the D for the seventh year in a row. The city and police initiative involves each police precinct, fire stations and recreation centers.

Lines were wrapped around the block and children and families treated to candy and snacks.

WXYZ Kids enjoying Halloween in the D

Detroit resident Eric Stewart even missed work, so he could enjoy the festivities with his daughter at the 12th Precinct.

“I think they’re doing an excellent job. You know, growing up, I didn’t have all these things going on, so it’s nice to see that I can actually enjoy this with my daughter," Stewart said.

Over in Northville street closures filled the downtown area, so families could walk through safely and trick-or-treat at the fire station and decorated homes. The Carvalhos moved from Brasil last year and were a bit worried about the weather but were happy the coats stayed away for the festivities.

WXYZ Trick-or-treaters in Northville

"No snow, and I just hold (my son's) coat all the time because he didn’t need that today," dad Reinaldo Carvalho said.