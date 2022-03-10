From throwing axes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, here's what's happening in Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Wear green and head over to Corktown this weekend as Detroit celebrates St. Patrick's day. If that's not your cup of tea, maybe the Novi Boat Show is! Check out the latest models and possibly meet a real-life mermaid. Both events and more are fun for those of all ages.

Friday:



Progressive Novi Boat Show

2 - 9 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi Admission: $12

Yola

7 - 10 p.m. St. Andrews Hall Tickets: www.livenation.com



Saturday:



Sunday:

