Frustrations grow over state tax refund delays due to ID verification

(WXYZ) — Over the last few years, I've reported extensively about scams targeting various consumers, including taxpayers. One extra security measure to try and protect Michiganders is leaving some of them financially stressed

For Jane Dean of Lincoln Park, she had big plans for her state refund check – about $900. She lost her full-time job during the pandemic and is now a caregiver for her ailing mother, while barely making ends meet working a part-time job.

She reached out to 7 Action News because she's still waiting for her state income tax refund.

"I got the federal. No problem. Easy breezy. And I get a letter from the state saying that I'm chosen to have my ID verified," Dean said.

The Michigan Department of Treasury's letter arrived in April, indicating her income tax return "was selected for review."

She followed the instructions to verify her identity, mailed the requested documents in the envelope, yet she's still waiting for her refund.

"It's been really frustrating and stressful," she said.

While Dean said she's all for the extra verification because of the fraud going on, she doesn't like how long it's taking

"They said that it could take, on the letter it said it can generally take up to 12 weeks. Well, that's three months. That's a hardship for me and for other people," she said.

Dean made two calls to the treasury department to check on her ID verification status and then called her state representative, but got nowhere.

I reached out to the treasure department about her case. The deputy public information officer responded with this statement:

“So far in 2023, the Michigan Department of Treasury has received 4.8 million returns -- and close to 99% of those have been processed with refunds generally issued within two weeks of receipt. In rare circumstances, a taxpayer may be asked to verify their identity due to an abnormality detected on our end that’s associated with identity theft. Taxpayers who complete the online quiz to verify their identity typically receive their refunds within 60 days.”

So, if you receive a letter from the Michigan Department of Treasury asking you to verify your identity through the mail or in an online identity confirmation quiz, follow the instructions closely.



Call the number on the letter if you have questions, and if you need more assistance, contact the Michigan Taxpayer Advocate either online or by phone at 517-646-4759.

According to the state, the process has prevented $4.6 million in individual income tax refunds from being stolen by cyber criminals.

Dean said she just wants the state to speed up the process and make it more user-friendly for people who are not computer savvy or don't have online access.

The full statement from the Treasury Department is below.

“So far in 2023, the Michigan Department of Treasury has received 4.8 million returns -- and close to 99% of those have been processed with refunds generally issued within two weeks of receipt. In rare circumstances, a taxpayer may be asked to verify their identity due to an abnormality detected on our end that’s associated with identity theft. Taxpayers who complete the online quiz to verify their identity typically receive their refunds within 60 days. During this tax season, the state of Michigan has prevented $4.6 million in individual income tax refunds from being stolen by cybercriminals. If a taxpayer receives a letter in the mail from the Michigan Department of Treasury that requests you to take an online quiz, please follow that letter’s instructions closely. We also have a phone option available for increased accessibility. Our goal is to provide refunds to taxpayers – not cybercriminals -- as quickly as practical.”