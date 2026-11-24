STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and holiday traditions, but firefighters are warning that one mistake with a turkey fryer can quickly turn a celebration into a dangerous fire.

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Turkey fryer fires can turn deadly. Here’s how to stay safe this Thanksgiving

The Sterling Heights Fire Department demonstrated the risks ahead of Thanksgiving by lowering a frozen turkey into hot cooking oil, producing a sudden fireball.

Deputy Fire Marshal Thomas Smith said demonstrations like this are important because similar accidents happen across the country and can result in serious injuries or death.

“There’s always been fatalities, not necessarily just in Sterling Heights, but across the country there’s been multiple fatalities,” Smith said.

The dramatic reaction occurs when moisture from a frozen or partially frozen turkey comes into contact with extremely hot cooking oil. Firefighters also warn that overfilling a fryer with oil can cause it to spill over when the turkey is lowered into the pot.

One man watching the demonstration said his family had learned about that danger firsthand.

“My son did it and failed miserably, put too much oil in the thing, started a fire,” Ron said.

Firefighters warn against frying turkeys indoors

Where the fryer is placed can be just as important as how the turkey is prepared.

Smith said some people try to move their fryers into garages when Michigan's late-November weather turns cold or wet, creating another potentially dangerous situation.

“We have a lot of people that try to cook inside,” Smith said. “With the inclement weather, they try to bring their fryers into their garages and often that’s how it spreads to the garage.”

Sterling Heights resident Ella Jackson avoids the risk altogether. She cooks her Thanksgiving turkey in the oven and said she knows people who have been injured attempting to fry one.

“I know several people that have done it,” Jackson said. “They’ve ended up burned or in the hospital.”

How to safely fry a Thanksgiving turkey

For people who still want a deep-fried turkey on the Thanksgiving table, Smith said proper preparation and placement can significantly reduce the danger.

Firefighters recommend:



Completely thaw and dry the turkey before it goes into the fryer. Make sure there are no ice crystals or frost inside or outside the bird.

Do not stuff the turkey before frying it.

Keep the fryer outdoors and at least 10 feet from a house, garage or other structure.

Monitor the oil temperature throughout the cooking process.

Use the correct amount of oil to prevent it from overflowing when the turkey is lowered into the fryer.

Smith recommends determining the proper oil level before turning on the fryer.

“Basically putting a turkey in a pot, filling it up with water till just over the top of that turkey, pulling the turkey out and mark the level of that water inside your pot,” Smith said. “That gives you the level of how much oil to put into the pot.”

The biggest takeaway, firefighters say, is to think about the setup before the turkey ever reaches the oil. A preventable mistake could leave a family dealing with a house fire during what is supposed to be one of the happiest times of the year.

“Probably one of the worst times of the season to have to be put out of your own home,” Smith said.

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