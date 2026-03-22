Fuel mix up at Clinton Township gas stations leads to car troubles for customers

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers who fueled up at the Meijer Express gas station on South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township earlier this week may be impacted by a serious mistake.

Meijer says a third-party vendor mixed unleaded fuel with diesel fuel. The company has since fixed the problem, but some drivers say their cars have already taken a hit.

7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke with a driver impacted by the fuel mix-up.

Linda Lu Kosal says after she filled up her new Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Meijer gas station on Groesbeck, her Jeep started acting weird.

"It looks like I got gas on Wednesday at 3:30 on pump number one," Kosal said.

"It was sputtering and stalling and sounded really loud, and I thought there was something really wrong with this car," Kosal said.

Kosal took her Jeep to a local dealership, and they couldn’t seem to figure out what was going on.

"They said we’re going to have to keep your car until after Easter," Kosal said.

WXYZ Linda Lu Kosal

After leaving the dealership, Kosal says Meijer reached out to her using contact info from her loyalty card, saying there was an issue with the fuel at that gas station.

"I was very worried when Meijer called me. They said we are very disappointed in our vendor," Kosal said.

If you got gas from that location between Tuesday, March 17, at 6 a.m. and Thursday, March 19, and have concerns, Meijer says to contact them at 616-791-5484.

Meijer says they are reimbursing customers for expenses that they have incurred because of this recent issue.

Meanwhile, for Kosal, this has been a huge inconvenience.

"I’m going to be out of a car until after Easter, so that’s a tough go," Kosal said.

Meijer says none of their other gas stations were impacted by this mix-up.

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