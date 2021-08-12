FULL LIST: Metro Detroit roads & highways closed due to flooding after heavy rain

(WXYZ) — Several metro Detroit roads and highways are once again closed due to flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8 a.m.

Check out the list below. It will continue to be updated as we get more closures or roads reopen.

- EB & WB I-94 at I-696

- EB and WB I-94 at Michigan Ave.

- NB I-75 at 9 Mile

- EB I-696 at Groesbeck

- SB M-39 at Ford Rd.

- EB I-96 after Pinckney Rd.

- Newburgh Rd between Amrhein and E/B Schoolcraft in Livonia

- Lakeshore Dr. between Moross and Provencal in Grosse Pointe Farms