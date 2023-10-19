'Full of life': Family mourns 4-year-old killed in vicious dog attack in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tragedy happened on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night after a 4-year-old child was killed during an attack allegedly by a neighbor's dog while playing in a fenced-in backyard.

Family has identified the young boy as Lovell Anderson. He was visiting his grandmother’s house when the attack happened. His parents arrived on scene after hearing the news.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. on Pierson Street near Westfield Avenue.

"The tragedy is with the family and all we can do for everybody, for everybody who is looking at this is to support the family in this process," Detroit Police Department Cmdr. Arnold Williams told reporters at the scene. "The loss of a child who hasn't really started their life is just something huge that nobody can really even fathom."

As DPD and Detroit Animal Control investigated the scene, police chaplains held the family’s hand in prayer as they mourned the sudden and tragic death of the young child.

“Just full of life,” Lovell’s aunt Monique Grant said.

Aunt Maple Blackshear added, “Just such a gentleman, so helpful. Just sweet.”

Grant and Blackshear say the young boy was an only child. He was visiting his grandma’s house and was playing in the backyard when they believe a neighbor's dog jumped the fence and attacked. The child was pronounced dead on scene and the family retained an attorney.

“The event was so horrific that people across the street could hear,” attorney Peter O’Toole with Fieger Law said. “They're the ones who contacted authorities right away.”

Police say the dog even dragged the child back to the other side through a gap in the fence. Neighbors a block away also heard his grandmother call for help.

“A lady was yelling ‘no, please stop. Stop, stop. No, please stop,’” neighbor Milton Pulley said.

Titianna Pulley added, “Thought someone was getting beat or something, the cries of the voice.”

Milton and Titianna Pulley have seven kids of their own and say loose dogs roaming the street have been a concern.

“Loose dogs is like a loose cannon. You don't know what they’re going to do,” Milton Pulley said.

Police say they have two pit bulls or pit bull mixes in custody. Family says one of the dogs belongs to the grandmother and wasn’t a part of the attack.

As the investigation continues, the other dog’s owner hasn’t been identified or charged.

"Anytime that we have an event like this, this reminds everybody if you do have a dog to secure your dog to make sure your dog can't get out. That's the most important thing." Williams said.

The family says they want answers and prayers in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We just ask for everybody's prayers right now,” Grant said.

“I'm praying for them,” Titianna Pulley said. “That's a tragedy you couldn't even imagine happening to your own kids.”