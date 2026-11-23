DETROIT — As families across metro Detroit prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, local restaurant and hospitality leaders are working to make sure people in need have a holiday meal of their own.

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Full Plates, Full Hearts delivers Thanksgiving meals and hope across Detroit

Dozens of volunteers gathered Monday at Detroit Shipping Company to prepare more than 1,400 meals as part of the annual Full Plates, Full Hearts effort.

For chef Petro Drakopoulos, with the Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Association, sharing a meal around the holidays is about more than food.

“We sat around the table, ate turkey, talked to each other, got into fights, loved each other, hugged each other. Somehow along the way, we knew that we need that,” Drakopoulos said.

But he said that Thanksgiving experience is not available to everyone.

“This holiday season there’s going be families that will go hungry. There will be children that didn’t have that meal,” Drakopoulos said.

Now in its ninth year, Full Plates, Full Hearts is organized by the Detroit and Michigan restaurant and lodging associations. Volunteers prepared hot meals that were distributed to more than 14 Detroit-based nonprofits.

“You know all of us have problems that we’re dealing with. So it’s pretty nice to put all that aside and do something for our fellow man,” said Ethan Rice, a volunteer.

Jonathan Hartzell, owner of Detroit Shipping Company, said hosting the event is especially meaningful because there are organizations providing support services are nearby.

“364 days a year, patrons walk in and buy and one day a year, we can go in turn and take food out to the shelters that support those other people,” Hartzell said.

Detroit Rescue Mission is among the groups receiving meals through the effort.

Tanya Taylor, a staff member with Detroit Rescue Mission, said the meals can help give people a sense of family and connection during a difficult time.

“People want to feel like they have family, like they’re not by themself. Like the Christmas spirit, Thanksgiving spirit, people are missing their loved ones,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the effort delivers more than a Thanksgiving meal. It also provides a reminder that people experiencing hardship are not alone.

“Just because they’re having a hard time right now, doesn’t mean they’re not loved,” Taylor said.

For Drakopoulos, reaching even a fraction of Detroiters in need makes the effort worthwhile.

“For us, if we can just change the lives of 1,300 to 1,500 today, its well worth it,” he said.

