Funeral arrangements announced for former Congressman John Conyers Jr.

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the late John Conyers Jr., who died Sunday of natural causes, according to family.

Conyers's funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at Greater Grace Temple, 3500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

The service will take place at 11 a.m., with a preceding family hour beginning at 10 a.m.

Former President Bill Clinton is confirmed to attend Conyers' funeral. There is no word yet on other political or famous figures expected to be in attendance.

News of his passing rattled the political world, as his contributions to Detroit and the country still echo today.

Conyers was the longest-serving African American Congressman in U.S. history.