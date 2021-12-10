Funeral held for Oxford victim Justin Shilling, family and friends honor his life

(WXYZ) — A large crowd gathered to pay respects to an incredible young man, whose life was tragically cut short during a mass shooting at Oxford High School. 17-year-old Justin Shilling has touched countless lives, as an outgoing and kind-hearted student-athlete who excelled at golf and bowling.

He was a son, brother, and grandson who always put family first, and was known for his smile and warmth. In honoring Justin after the deadly shooting on November 30th that claimed 4 lives and left others injured, there were many stories told of his impact on others.

Among the memories, are those of customers he waited on at local restaurants. “He was the type of person who made others feel special and had a tremendous love of laughter,” said Father Michael who delivered his eulogy. Justin also saved countless lives, by donating his organs to several people.

Above all, Justin’s legacy is in brightening every room and serving as a shining example to other young people. “Justin was and is a good and worthy person. May he rest in the peace of Christ. Amen.” said Father Michael.