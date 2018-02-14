Funeral & visitation details released for Art Van Elslander

(WXYZ) - The funeral and visitation details for Art Van Elslander, the founder of Art Van, have been set. Van Elslander died on Monday at the age of 87.

"My family is heartbroken by the loss of our father," his son, Gary, said in a release. He is currently the president of Van Elslander Capital.

Visitation will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wujek Calcaterra & Sons Funeral Home at 54880 Van Dyke in Shelby Township.

It will continue at the same place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

His funeral will happen on Friday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral fo the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.