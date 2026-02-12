Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit desperately needs donations to help families in need

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, a program that has been around for decades collecting gently-used furniture for those in need, says they need more furniture donations.

"I've got 116 families waiting for furniture right now. It's just non-stop," said Amy Fulbright with the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit. "I definitely need dressers, dining tables, chairs."

For over 60 years, the referral-based program has helped 80,000 families across Metro Detroit, including fire and flood victims, veterans, seniors and survivors of domestic violence.

"The furniture that we offer, it's not a free program. We start at $125, the max is $200. It just depends on how much furniture the client needs," Fulbright said.

She explains most clients are referred by an agency, which typically covers costs. But this year, program staff say they're seeing a decline in donations.

"This is the least I've seen in donations in a very, very long time," Fulbright said. "We are here to help. I just need more help to get our families back on their feet. We definitely need more furniture."

Right now, they have no more dining room tables to give to families and they need about 40 more dressers. And while they have furniture visible in their warehouse, everything on the floor is already spoken for and will be gone by next week, highlighting the urgent need for more donations.

The program recently helped Clarence Avery, a father of three from Southfield.

"I got four chairs, the table, I got three pillows, a couch," Avery said.

Back in December, Avery went from folding chairs to a complete dining room set and much more. He also received a bed, new blankets and sheets, items that replaced the chair his son was sleeping on before.

"It just brought a light to me. For the kids, it made them smile. They're happy now," Avery said.

Fulbright says her program aims to rebuild lives one home at a time.

"No one thinks of furniture. They think of housing, which is absolutely needed. They think of food. But they never think of what's inside. That's why I love what we do because it really is the nuts and bolts to make a family complete," Fulbright said.

To learn how you can donate furniture and schedule a donation or pick-up service visit the organization's website.

