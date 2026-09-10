Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit opens new Madison Heights location to help families in need

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit has opened a new location in Madison Heights, expanding its reach to help more families recovering from homelessness, domestic violence, fires, floods, and other hardships.

The nonprofit, founded in 1969, is considered America's longest-running furniture bank. After nearly 30 years operating out of Pontiac, the organization outgrew its space and relocated to a new facility near Townley and Whitcomb avenues in Madison Heights.

Diane Charles, president and CEO of the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, said the new location is strategically positioned.

"Which is where our clients are."

Charles described the organization's model in simple terms.

"This is what a food bank is, but it's just in furniture."

The nonprofit works with social services agencies to identify struggling families. For $125, clients gain access to a wide selection of donated furniture and household items.

"So, they choose their sofa. They choose their chairs, mattress, rugs, artwork — whatever they need to get back on their feet," Charles said.

Over its history, the organization has helped rebuild the lives of more than 80,000 Michiganders, including veterans, domestic violence survivors, and those who have lost their homes to fire or foreclosure.

Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines attended the ribbon cutting and spoke in support of the organization's mission.

"Furniture bank is just the perfect example of joining together and doing something for those who are less fortunate and need some assistance," Haines said. "This is what community is all about."

International designer and former Love It or List It television personality Hilary Farr also attended the opening. Farr said she learned about the organization through Charles, whom she described as a friend.

"And when she told me about this organization, I was in," Farr said.

Farr said her television work focused on helping people choose what they want, rather than what they need, and that she fully supports the Furniture Bank's mission.

"Creating a home and a safe environment for a family," Farr said.

The organization is funded through monetary donations and grants, but relies heavily on community members donating furniture directly. Charles said one moment stands out above the rest.

"The best story is when a child gets to pick out a bed," Charles said.

"And as a mother, I can't think of anything more important," Farr said.

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