Gabe Leland pleads guilty to misconduct in office, resigns from Detroit City Council

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleaded guilty to misconduct in office on Monday and resigned from City Council, his attorney confirms to 7 Action News.

Leland, 38, will be sentenced on June 7.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Leland will avoid jail time, resign from the city council and have his federal court case dismissed with prejudice.

Leland represented Detroit's 7th district. Prosecutors said Leland accepted $7,500 in cash during his 2017 re-election campaign and free car repairs in exchange for his vote on a land deal.

During the plea hearing, Leland said he accepted the campaign contribution and knew it was illegal to do so.

In 2018, Leland was also indicted on federal bribery charges, but that case will be dismissed under his plea deal.