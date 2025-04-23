Gabriel Richard Catholic students in Italy experiencing history as pope lies in state

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a dozen high school students from Gabriel Richard Catholic High School in Riverview are on a tour of Italy. Art teacher Anna Fedor and 14 of her students have a front-row seat to history in the making.

She said they learned of the sad news of Pope Francis passing Monday morning from their tour director.

“It was like the air was let out of our lungs," Fedor said.

She said this is her 11th trip to Italy.

“We’re thrilled that (the students) could be here at a historical time to witness history,” Fedor said.

Senior Brandon Kunitz told 7 News Detroit: "There's already so much history in Italy even where we're at alone, and being on top of it, and the pope dying while we're here, it was definitely a special moment. It was a sad moment but definitely something that not many people where we're from get to say that experienced."

They’re now watching people from around the world converge on St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. That is where the pope is lying in state. The group did not attend the public viewing, but they said the line is never-ending.

“I went down to see St. Peter's to see if I could get in or get even close, and there’s thousands upon thousands of people all around the Vatican — barricades everywhere, security," Fedor said. "You see lots of nuns and priests, and of course, with lots of rosaries praying. It’s just very peaceful and I didn’t know when I got so close, I was so emotional. I just started crying 'cause I had met the pope three times.”

As her childhood friend Lisa Breithaupt pointed out, the group spent time in other parts of Italy taking in art, history and witnessing other celebrations honoring the pope.

“Just enjoying the memories of this wonderful man who promoted peace and love, especially Christ’s love and showing the light in the darkness," Breithaupt said.

It's an experience Fedor said her students will never forget as it puts current events into perspective.

“For them, it’s real. History becomes real when you see things in a book and now, you’re gonna see the Sistine Chapel in life and then they’re gonna know that in that chapel in a few weeks, they’re gonna elect a new pope and for them, that’s huge. How many kids can say they’ve been there, especially during a time that’s so historical," she said.

