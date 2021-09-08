Garbage truck crashes into building in Sterling Heights, reveals marijuana growing operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A GFL garbage truck crashed into a building in Sterling Heights that revealed a marijuana growing operation.

On Wednesday morning, the truck was traveling southbound on Mound Road approaching 15 Mile Road. The at-fault vehicle had a red light and was turning onto southbound Mound Road just north of 15 Mile Road.

Police say the garbage truck had to swerve, but still struck the at-fault vehicle and continued through the median on Mound Road. The garbage truck went through the northbound lanes of Mound Road where the driver avoided oncoming traffic and struck the building.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

The on-scene investigation revealed the damaged building housed a marijuana growing operation. Police continue to investigate.