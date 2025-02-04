Gardner White opening concept store in Downtown Detroit this spring

(WXYZ) — Gardner White announced that it's opening a new concept store called "GW HOME" with the first location in Downtown Detroit.

The top furniture and mattress retailer in the state said that GW HOME will be located at 1201 Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit in the former Under Armour location. The Under Armour closed in January 2022.

According to Gardner White, GW HOME will offer a custom selection of furniture, home decor, art, accessories and gifts.

The Detroit store will be the 14th store location in Michigan and the return to Downtown Detroit for the company.

“We look forward to unveiling GW HOME in the heart of downtown Detroit and joining the incredible and ever-growing retailer community in the city we love,” Gardner White CEO Rachel Stewart said in a statement. “We are excited to offer the trusted high-quality home furnishing and mattress brands Gardner White is known for, while also introducing additional fashion-forward style solutions for businesses and residential living.”

founded more than a century ago," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan added in a statement. "Having their new storefront on Woodward Avenue across from Hudson's Detroit is a big part of re-establishing a vibrant downtown shopping district. I'm sure Detroiters will be eager to support a hometown company like Gardner White that has continued to sponsor many of our city's most beloved annual events."

An official opening date has not been yet, but they say it will open this spring.