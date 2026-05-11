Gas prices down 14 cents in Michigan from last week, up $1.66 since May 2025

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 14 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $4.73 for regular unleaded gasoline, up 70 cents from this time last month and up $1.66 since this time last year. This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $71, up $20 from last year's highest prices back in August.

"Gas prices in Michigan have dropped 14 cents compared to last week, giving drivers some relief," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "But with ongoing volatility, prices could change direction again just as quickly."

Gas prices in metro Detroit also decreased this week, albeit more slightly. Metro Detroiters are paying an average of $4.77 per gallon, down six cents from last week and up $1.68 from this time last year.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($4.79), Metro Detroit ($4.77), Benton Harbor ($4.76)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.50), Flint ($4.57), Lansing ($4.67)

To search gas prices near you, click here.