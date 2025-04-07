Gas prices hit new 2025 high last week, AAA reports

Gas prices set a new 2025 high last week and then dropped slightly, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, gas prices set a new high for 2025 at $3.28 per gallon last week. As of Monday, drivers are now paying an average of $3.23 per gallon.

Those prices are up 13 cents from last week, 21 cents more than this time last month and 32 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports that the average price of gas increased to $3.22 per gallon, about 10 cents more than this time last week but 34 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased and supply increased.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the highest gas prices so far in 2025," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease as oil prices increase."

Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.28), Jackson ($3.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.04), Marquette ($3.20), Saginaw ($3.21)