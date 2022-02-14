Gas prices in metro Detroit likely to hit $4 a gallon, experts say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Gas prices are hitting their highest levels in nearly eight years.

The U.S. Energy Department says gas prices have not been this high since October of 2014.

The average price of gas in Metro Detroit is $3.39, a 15 cents increase from last week. And it's leaving Metro Detroiters wondering if they should expect gas prices to reach $4 a gallon.

"I don't like it," one Metro Detroiter said.

"Crazy gas prices. Crazy," another adds. "They have to go down. Something has to happen."

Gas prices just keep climbing and that extra cash that was either being saved or used for other things is now going into your tank.

Lars Hjelnroth drives a Dodge Van and he says this time last year it would cost him around $40 to fill up his tank, Now, it's costing him nearly $65.

He bought the van during the pandemic to go on vacations, but he says plans may change this year.

"We are probably not driving as long when we go on vacation," he said. "So we won't go to Florida. We will drive to Tennesse instead."

Rodrick Wallace, a painter, says he's always on the road going to different jobs. He says these gas prices are causing him pain at the pump.

"It's putting a damper on my commute," he said.

Another metro Detroiter says he filling up his new Suburban twice a week and it's costing him nearly $200 a week.

He's already thinking about his next car.

"I've got to get something electric," Ronnie Yaldoo said. "I can't keep doing this. This is too much."

Experts say things may not get better for a while and it may be possible that metro Detroiters see gas prices near $4 a gallon.

There are many factors as to why we are seeing the increase.

"If not for the Russia situation, I do think that April or May we will probably get to $4 per gallon unless there's some drastic change or improvement. Detroit is only 60 cents away from that mark," Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick De Haan said.