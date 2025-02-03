Gas prices in Michigan down six cents this week & down 14 cents since last month

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking to fill up at the pump this week, you'll likely see slightly lower prices than you did last week.

Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down six cents from this time last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.03 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, 14 cents less than this time last month and 1 cent more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $5 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $12 cheaper than last year's highest prices July.

Those decreases include Metro Detroit. The current average here is $3.14 per gallon, which is five cents less than last week but 15 cents more expensive than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.14), Ann Arbor ($3.12), Marquette ($3.05)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($2.89), Grand Rapids ($2.89), Traverse City ($2.92)

You can learn more about the gas prices near you at this link.