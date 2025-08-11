Gas prices in Michigan up 10 cents from last week, up 2 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 10 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.23 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That's five cents less than this time last month and 36 cents less than time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $48, down $9 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are up slightly to $3.21/gallon, about two cents more than last week, but down 42 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.29), Saginaw ($3.28), Jackson ($3.27)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.05), Traverse City ($3.17), Flint ($3.20)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.