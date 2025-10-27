Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices in Michigan up 29 cents since last week, up 16 cents in metro Detroit

Gas Prices
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer pumps gas at a gas station.
Posted
and last updated

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up 29 cents from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.08/gallon, which is two cents more than this time last month and five cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $46 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, down $11 from last year's highest prices.

Experts say the unexpected rise is because of a fire and power outage at the BP Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, just over a week ago, leaving the Midwest's largest refinery partially idle for several days. BP said operations are back online.

In metro Detroit, the current average is $3.00/gallon, up 16 cents from last week but down 20 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Lansing ($3.15), Ann Arbor ($3.13), Saginaw ($3.13)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.86), Marquette ($2.94), Metro Detroit ($3.00)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

