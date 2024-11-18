Gas prices up nine cents after last week's low prices

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up nine cents this week afterlast week's lowest prices since February, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That price is 21 cents lower than this time last month, and 18 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $46 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a discount of about $12 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Michigan gas prices continue the up and down rollercoaster, with the state average rising nine cents from last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to increase, alongside tight gasoline stocks, then pump prices may continue to increase."

