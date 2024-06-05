Gas station overhang collapses on pump, causing fire in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An overhang at a gas station in Farmington Hills collapsed and started a fire Wednesday afternoon, police said.

They said it happened at the Citgo gas station at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

Authorities said the overhang fell as rain and storms came through the area. When it fell, a gas pump caught fire.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt. Cars were seen near and under the collapsed overhang when 7 News Detroit got to the gas station.

