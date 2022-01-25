General Motors planning to spend $6.5B, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan electric vehicle factories

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — General Motors will be announcing a new plant in Orion and Delta Township near Lansing that will create up to 4,000 new jobs for Michiganders.

GM teased this announcement Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Along with adding jobs, it also plans to spend $6.5 billion at the two plants in the state.

In the fall, the state missed out on a big investment from Ford.

Ford is planning to invest $11.4 billion to build facilities to produce electric vehicles and advanced batteries in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Back in December, GM said it was eyeing plans to build a $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the Lansing area that would add about 1,700 new jobs.

GM plans also on spending $4 billion to create 2,300 new jobs by making an existing plant in Orion Township its third electric vehicle factory.

Just recently the state legislature along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a $1 billion fund to land major business projects.

The battery plant will be built on the grounds of GM's Delta Township assembly plant.

The Orion Township plant makes the Chevy Bolt Hatchback.

General Motors said that the existing factory would build electric pickup trucks.

Right now Bolt production has been suspended due to a battery recall.

According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board is expected to approve an incentives package on Tuesday. That press conference will be held at 11 a.m. today.