General Motors to temporarily lay off 200 workers at Factory ZERO

(WXYZ) — General Motors is planning to temporarily lay off 200 workers at its Factory ZERO plant.

The automaker released the following statement regarding the layoffs:

“Factory ZERO will adjust production to align with market dynamics. Impacted employees will be placed on a temporary layoff and may be eligible for subpay and benefits in accordance with the GM-UAW national contract.”

We’re told this move is not tariff-related.

Factory ZERO builds a number of Ultium-based vehicles and more than 4,500 employees work at the facility.

It’s just the latest layoff announcement from automakers.

Stellantis confirmed last week that the auto company is pausing production at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant over a shortage of engines.

"Due to an internal shortage of engines, Stellantis is allocating all available volume to support production of the Ram 1500 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. As a result, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be down beginning April 14, 2025. The plant is expected to resume normal production in early May,” a spokesperson for Stellantis said in a statement.

More than 1,000 workers will reportedly be impacted by this issue.

Stellantis also had previously announced the temporary layoff of 900 workers in the U.S., including employees at the Warren and Sterling Heights stamping plants.

The automaker will be pausing production at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada for the next two weeks, with operations starting up again on April 21.

Because of this pause, workers in Warren, Sterling Heights, Indiana, and Mexico are impacted.

