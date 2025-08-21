'Get it done.' Michigan budget delays putting free school meals in jeopardy

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan legislators have failed to approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, leaving the future of free school breakfast and lunch programs uncertain for students across metro Detroit.

We reported earlier in the week about where the budget stands, and heard the outrage from residents firsthand.

The self-imposed July 1 deadline for budget approval has long passed, and with no agreement in sight, free meal programs could end when the fiscal year begins October 1.

Parents and educators expressed significant worry about what the budget delay means for students who rely on school meals.

"So many kids relied on that program in particular for being their source of any kind of nutrition whatsoever," said Shawn Udovich, a local educator.

Mark Stewart, a parent, emphasized the program's importance beyond just providing food. "You cannot get rid of it altogether because it does benefit the students and it helps the grades in the school," Stewart said.

Another parent, Jessica Castaneda, questioned how families would manage without the program.

"So all those families that utilize those programs like that, how are they gonna be able to feed their children?" Castaneda asked.

In Lansing on Thursday, a joint resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Jamie Thompson to withhold legislators' pay if a budget isn't passed by July 1 each year was voted down on the House floor.

"This should've been done a long time ago, this should not have dragged to all summer long," Thompson said.

Critics of the resolution argued it wouldn't address the current crisis since it would only take effect next year or the year after.

"The majority party that's in charge of getting the budget done doesn't have a plan. This was just theater, this was more of the same," said Rep. Ranjeev Puri, a Democrat from the 24th District.

Without a finalized budget, not only would free school meals end on October 1, but nonessential state government services would also shut down.

The political blame game continues between parties. House Speaker Matt Hall, a Republican, claimed Democrats "are not feeling urgency on getting a budget done."

When asked what message he had for concerned residents, Rep. Puri responded, "We're telling them to call Matt Hall and stop the Matt Hall government shut down."

For parents and educators, the political wrangling is secondary to their immediate concerns about the approaching school year.

"School has started ... in some districts already. So, you know, to call this late, it's late. We need to get it done," Udovich said. "Get it done."

