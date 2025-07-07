'Getting greener.' Crews install first sections of sod at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy released new photos of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park shortly after crews installed the first section of sod.

New photos of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

Officials say there is still more sod being put down, and they also included new photos of the Delta Dental Play Garden.

"This space is coming to life with bold colors and fun features for kids of all ages," the post reads on Facebook.

Earlier this year, officials hosted a community meeting to gather input for events and experiences at the park.

The park will feature a play garden, basketball courts and a water garden. It’ll host movie nights in the summer and sledding in the winter.

“It is so good to see Detroit come alive. It is so great to see the people and diversity and how the growth is impacting our city in such a beautiful way," Mozell Scovil, who lives along the Detroit Riverfront, said.

“(We'll) put in place changes to make sure that something like this never happens again and we can preserve your trust as a community as we go forward and emerge from these challenging times," new CEO Ryan Sullivan said at the meeting.

The park is one the final stages of the organization's efforts to revitalize Detroit’s riverfront and leaders say these community meetings seeking input will only continue until opening day.

“Right now with the extension, this will bring almost the full bridge-to-bridge vision that this organization was founded on 20 years ago," Sullivan said.

