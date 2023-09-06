Gilbert Family Foundation bringing rehab hospital to Detroit, creating new research institute

The Gilbert Family Foundation announced Wednesday that it would contribute nearly $375 million to bring the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to Detroit and create the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute.

Dan and Jennifer Gilbert were part of the announcement on Wednesday, in honor of their late son, Nick, who died in May at the age of 26. Nick was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure.

Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University will partner on the neurofibromatosis research institute.

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is currently based in Chicago and is one of the best rehab hospitals in the country. In Detroit, it will have a 72-bed, 125,000-square-foot facility that occupies three floors of the new Henry Ford Hospital patient tower planned for the corner of W. Grand Blvd. and The Lodge freeway.

It's expected to open in 2029 and will cost $179 million, with $119 million coming from the Gilbert Family Foundation and $60 million from Henry Ford Health.

The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute will work with other research institutions around the world to learn more about the disease and treatments. It will be housed in the new Michigan State & Henry Ford Health research building on the east campus.

The institute is expected to be the first brick-and-mortar institute solely dedicated to neurofibromatosis.

“Nearly every family will encounter unexpected health challenges at some point. While our family has faced severe health crises, we have been fortunate to receive some of the best medical and rehabilitative care in the country. Through these investments, we aim to enhance access to that same top-notch care for all Detroiters in times of need," Dan Gilbert said in a release.