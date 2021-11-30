Giving Tuesday 2021: Metro Detroit organizations look for donations, volunteers

(WXYZ) — You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday – two days of deals and shopping. But Tuesday marks Giving Tuesday, a day that has become one for generosity when people give to their favorite charities.

The day started in 2012, and is now a global generosity movement where people can choose to do good.

There are so many ways you can give, and last year, over $2 billion was raised.

This is the season to be humble and kind and give back to your community. Whether it's sharing acts of kindness, or giving a voice, time, money, goods, or advocacy to support your community.

That's what you'll find in Utica Trinity Community Care, right off of Van Dyke in Shelby Township. They're a small, 501c3 non-profit foundation helping those who are over 19 who are either uninsured or underinsured.

Dr. Kim Getzinger volunteered for a decade in Haiti after the earthquake, but always realized there was a need in her own backyard.

"One year while we were down there, we decided we should do something at home – a mission at home," she said.

That mission started in 2013 and is still going strong eight years later.

From the dentist and doctors to office staff, the organization heavily relies on volunteers and donations, but coming across volunteers is hard. They see more than 100 patients a month.

"We see patients for blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, all the typical stuff you would see your typical doctor for," Getzinger said.

But other non-profits, like the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Detroit Dog Rescue, Forgotten Harvest and even the Salvation Army all need help, whether it's donations or volunteers.

For the Salvation Army, they especially need bell-ringers during the holidays.

"Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for people to remember that there are people in need and we have partners that come alongside us and actually give money to match the gifts donated on Giving Tuesday," Major Tim Meyer said.

While folks can sitll use the old red kettle, the Salvation Army is changing with the times, allowing QR codes, ways to give through Venom and PayPal, and even crypto currency.

