GLWA encouraging 23 communities to limit water use or risk being put under another boil water advisory

(WXYZ) — Nearly one million metro Detroiters spanning across 23 communities are now being asked to cut back on their water use for at least a few weeks.

These communities are the 23 communities initially put under Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory.

The 23 original communities include:



Village of Almont

Auburn Hills

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

Clinton Township

City of Flint

Flint Township

Imlay City

City of Lapeer

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

Village of New Haven

Orion Township

City of Pontiac

City of Rochester

City of Rochester Hills

Shelby Township

City of Sterling Heights

City of Troy

City of Utica

Washington Township.

The affected communities that remain under a boil water advisory are the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, the city of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

"What we're seeing is that people are trying to use the system as if we're at normal operations," COO for GLWA Water and Field Services Cheryl Porter said.

Porter says her department sent out a notice to all 23 communities impacted encouraging them to help elevate pressure on the system to speed up repairs.

"What we're seeing is that is having a larger draw on this system than what we can appropriately handle right now because of the emergency conditions we're in," she said.

80% of the city of Troy’s water comes from Port Huron, so while that source is cut off it is receiving water from Detroit.

"That system isn't really designed to service that many customers so what we're seeing at night during irrigation times is we're seeing a drop in pressure and anytime you drop below 20 PSI you have to have a boil water advisory because contaminants can get into the water system," Kurt Bovensiep the Public Works Director for the City of Troy said.

And going back on the boil list is something many people want to avoid.

"We're grateful to be able to still use our water and drink our water and let mother nature do her thing," Troy resident Barbara Weeks said.