GLWA: First round of water quality tests 'clear;' boil advisory continues

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority said the first round of water quality tests came back "clear."

It was conducted as a result of a water main break in Macomb Township on Tuesday. GLWA said a second test is now underway, and a boil water advisory is to continue at least until Thursday afternoon.

For the second day in a row, New Haven Village Fire Department Chief Daniel Stier and his team of firefighters loaded water into vehicles for residents looking for an alternative to boiling water.

“Better safe than sorry. I don’t need to get sick," Sharon Morris, a New Haven resident, told 7 Action News.

She's like tens of thousands of other residents in the Village of New Haven, the city of Rochester and Macomb, Lenox and Chesterfield townships who are advised to boil their water or use bottled water.

GLWA said crews isolated the problem within about four hours Tuesday and returned the water pressure back to normal. Two rounds of water quality tests are required to lift the advisory, the water authority said.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some good news here in the next 24 hours,” New Haven Village Fire Department Chief Daniel Stier said.

Until then, the boil water advisory and free water giveaways will continue.

“It helps people. Some of the people can’t afford to go buy water. They’re on fixed income, and it helps. And we don’t know how long this is going to last,” Morris said.

New Haven resident Lionel Robertson said, “I’d rather be without electricity than water.”

He and his buddy Ricky Milton said they’re managing. Most of the people 7 Action News spoke with said that's all they can do.

“It’s just like you’re going out camping in the woods somewhere. Take it day by day. Do what you can the best way you can,” Nikki Buchowski said.

As testing continues and those results come in, 7 Action News will keep you updated and let you know when the boil water advisory is lifted.