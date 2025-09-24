GM Engineering building closed after 2 employees tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A General Motors engineering building will be closed for the rest of the week after two employees tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease, a GM spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The test results were found through a third-party lab in select samples from the Cole Engineering building in Warren.

"The building will remain closed through the remainder of the week as we work with our third-party experts and local health authorities to review the test data received from the lab," GM said in a statement on the matter. "We will develop and implement a detailed remediation plan for all affected systems before reopening."

GM has not said when the engineering building will reopen.