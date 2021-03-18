GM shifting workplaces for some white-collar workers, bringing many to tech center

(WXYZ) — General Motors is shifting some of its salaried workforce, moving it to different locations in metro Detroit as part of a plan to both increase collaboration and reflect post-pandemic workplaces.

Related: Ford switching over to hybrid work model for employees indefinitely

According to the automaker, it will bring more employees to the Tech Center in Warren, and also bring other workers to the RenCen in downtown Detroit.

There are no jobs changing in the shift, and the company's global headquarters will remain at the Ren Cen.

According to the automaker, customer care and aftersales team will move from Grand Blanc to Warren. Also, some teams from the RenCen will move to Warren. The plan is to increase collaboration.

Also, a group of newly-hired tech workers, mainly in IT, will move to the RenCen.

A majority of the workers are still remote, but the company expects to bring more people into the workplaces this summer.

The company said it is still working on plans for a post-pandemic workplace.

It comes after Ford announced earlier this week it is giving white-collar workers the opportunity to a hybrid model, with the opportunity to work from home and come into the office when needed.

