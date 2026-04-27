BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland Hills Country Club is known for its rich history and hosting world-class professional golf tournaments, and earlier this month, it officially reopened its clubhouse, years after a devastating fire.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Go inside the all-new Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse after a historic rebuild

Officials at the club tell me they are proud to be back open. Inside, there's a remarkable story of rebuilding a cherished club that has taken center stage in golf's biggest moments for more than a century, while also serving as a second home for families.

Watch Brad Galli's report on the reopening news conference:

FIRST LOOK: Oakland Hills unveils new clubhouse, four years after original caught fire

Oakland Hills General Manager Marc Ray recalls how the news of a fire back in February 2022 left our community in disbelief.

“It was horrific. It was stunning to see. It was very difficult knowing the history of this club," Ray told me.

See inside the clubhouse in the video below

See inside Oakland Hills' restored clubhouse

Numerous departments worked tirelessly to prevent injuries that day, as more than 100 years of history burned down. Yet, the dedicated work of countless contractors from metro Detroit – and a hertiage committee at the club – helped restore both what you see inside, and a lot that's beneath the surface.

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the all-new Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse

“Is it fair to say what’s been done here is unprecedented in terms of the size and scope of this remodeling?" I asked Ray.

"There’s no doubt about it," he said.

I got to see firsthand how new locker rooms, gathering spots, a pro shop and many other spaces were rebuilt, while also preserving the soul of the club and its familiar feel.

“The memorabilia and procurement of the memorabilia. The club has 37, I’ll call them shadow boxes with memorabilia. With all the past champions. With tournaments from the Ryder Cup. The U.S. Open winners. We’ve got clubs and bags from Arnold Palmer, Gary Player. Jack Nicklaus," Ray said.

Wach below: Firefighters manage to save some Oakland Hills memorabilia, officials say

Firefighters manage to save some Oakland Hills memorabilia, officials say

Recently, members were invited back to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time in years. Ray said the dining and atmosphere was electric as thousands of pieces of memorabilia were on display and every detail of the club shone.

“To open on Easter went extraordinarily well. We served 1,600 people in one day. We said that was good, but can we do 1,100 people on Saturday? So, we went ahead and did that as well," Ray said.

Ray said it's also been a homecoming for the staff at Oakland Hills, with so many familiar faces returning.

“There are no strangers here. Again, the members have been without a club for effectively seven years and everyone is so eager and ready to re-engage with their fellow members and introduce themselves to others. It’s really a unique dynamic," Ray said.

Looking ahead, the focus remains on the opportunity to host members and guests in a modernized space.

“We’re doing dinners every night. I’ve got events every day for members. Whether it’s weddings or showers, and in 2029, we’ve got the Women’s U.S. Amateur Tournament here. In 2031, we’ll have the Women’s U.S. Open, and 2034, we’ll have the men’s U.S. Open," Ray said.

He also said they are extremely grateful to a large number of clubs in this area, which gave their support a a time this club was being rebuilt