(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo is opening one of its biggest projects ever — the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails — a seven-acre expansion featuring new animals, interactive experiences and play areas.

See the full story in the video below

Go inside the Detroit Zoo's Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails, one of its largest projects in history

The trails open to members on Friday and the general public on Saturday.

Emily Crichton O'Hara, the zoo's senior guest experience director, said the project was eight years in the making, with two years of active construction, making it one of the largest projects in the zoo's 95-year history.

"I have worked on it almost my entire time here, and we are just thrilled to have people be able to come into the site and see it come to life," O'Hara said. "It's going to feel like a whole new space."

WXYZ

Among the highlights is Stingray Cove, where visitors can touch stingrays and sharks in an interactive, hands-on environment.

Guests can also brush goats and visit alpacas at the barn, where miniature donkeys have also taken up residence. Burrowing owls and prairie dogs are among the animals soon to arrive. Bush dogs at the zoo recently had babies and they will also make a home at the zoo.

WXYZ

"Play" is also a key element of the new trails, with slides and outdoor spaces designed to engage younger visitors.

Kindergarten teachers Deb Patterson and Trista Wooster from Schroeder Elementary said they are always eager to bring students on zoo field trips.

"Getting outside and out of the classroom — it's always a lot of fun… for the teachers too!" Patterson said.

"In the outdoors and just really getting to experience animals they don't see in their everyday lives," Wooster said.

Patterson said the stingray touch experience is something students will enjoy.

"That will be very cool! I did that in Florida. The kids will love it," Patterson said.

Wooster said the hands-on approach is what makes the experience valuable.

"The more hands on the better," Wooster said.

"This is the best summer to come to the Detroit Zoo," O'Hara said.

WXYZ

WXYZ

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

