Gobble Gobble Give Detroit Feeds Those in Need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gobble Gobble Give Detroit, a local nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Thanksgiving Day Event to support Detroit's homeless population.

As temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing, blankets, and food donations is critical.

Every day on the streets of Detroit, there are people with no place to call home. Jimmy Lee is one of them.

WXYZ

"I'm at Mack and Beaubien everyday holding a sign right there by the hospital," said Lee.

Lee said he didn't think he would eat anything on Thanksgiving. He was standing on his usual corner when a volunteer with Gobble Gobble Give Detroit stopped and gave him a meal.

"It made me feel really good. I’m gonna get really full today. Thank you Jesus,” said Lee.

The non-profit set up at Bert's Warehouse in Eastern Market where they have brought Thanksgiving to the homeless community since 2016.

WXYZ

"We've run out of food every year so there's definitely a big need all around the city so we hit the parks, bus, stations, train stations, anywhere we can find people in need a hot meal, some clean socks you know hat, gloves, hand warmers," said Organizer Bobby Bebout.

Volunteers like Maya Ayi with AlNur African Dance Detroit helping to meet their big goal of feeding at least 3,000 people in a matter of hours.

WXYZ

"I feel really really good, I feel fortunate, I feel blessed I'm able to do something that I'm able to help somebody else not just myself or my immediate family," said Ayi.

Chase with the Women's Emergency Shelter Operations Manager at the Detroit Healthy Housing Center says the needs grow with the colder weather so donations are coming at just the right time.

WXYZ

"Winter hats, coats, things of that, shoes, boots, anything that can help them with their needs. Winter months and stuff when they're not in the building when they're out trying to get their stuff together, get their place, get their housing, anything is always a blessing," said Chase.

For Jimmy Lee, it's the compassion behind the donation that makes the difference.

"We're not forgotten on Thanksgiving, that means a lot especially since my mom is gone," said Lee.

While he may not have everything, this Thanksgiving, he's extra grateful.

That's exactly why Gobble Gobble Give plans to keep coming back.

WXYZ

"We like to live by the motto ,if you can't find a good person, be one," said Bebout.

