'Gone in seconds': Family loses home in Ypsilanti fire, mom severely burned

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ypsilanti woman is hospitalized after losing everything in a house fire.

It happened earlier this month in a mobile home community. The home is a total loss, and the woman suffered severe burns after saving her two young children.

In the middle of the night, a fire engulfed Myesha Johnson’s home, nearly taking everything.

“I was sleeping and my 2-year-old woke me. He was tapping me on my shoulder,” Johnson said.

Johnson's son was pointing to smoke coming from the back of the home. Her fire extinguisher didn’t work, so she scooped up her two sons and ran out the door suffering severe burns in the process.

“I didn't know I was injured bad. I was just like 'let's get us out,'” Johnson said.

Johnson says she’s still getting treatment at the hospital more than a week later. As family and friends went to scope out the damage, the entire home was a charred shell of what it once was. It was condemned as a total loss.

“It was all there and then the next minute, it was just gone in seconds,” Johnson said.

In a matter of days, the home was demolished and all that’s left is an empty plot of land. Johnson says she’d lived there for 10 years and raised her kids there.

“I'm still just trying to process going to sleep with everything and waking up with nothing," Johnson said. "Just the clothes on our backs.”

In the days since, her family and friends have rallied around her to donate clothes for the kids and raise money through an online fundraiser. Johnson says the family dog died in the fire, but she’s thankful to be alive with her kids.

“Material things can be replaced — we can't," Johnson said. "That’s all I’m really grateful for. Our lives were saved.”