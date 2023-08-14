Good Morning America to shine spotlight on Detroit Monday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Motor City is in the national spotlight! To show off some of our most incredible sights, scenery and, of course, eateries, Good Morning America will be broadcasting live Monday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

But on Sunday night, we got a sneak preview of what to expect when we caught up with ABC correspondent Ike Ejiochi at Lafayette Coney Island downtown.

"The main thing I've noticed here are the people. They are so kind," he said.

He's on a one-of-a-kind trip to Detroit and he's taking in the beauty of the Motor City.

"Taking an e-bike tour. Slow Roll Detroit, the guy in charge of that does a whole lot of Detroit city runs," he said.

At Lafayette Coney Island where hard working employees have been serving delicious Coney dogs for decades, Ike is also taking a moment with us to appreciate flavors and sounds here.

"What you guys do best ... is Motown music. I love cities that really embrace their sports fans. When you think of Detroit, you have all four teams so close together," said Ike.

The high-profile visit from GMA will include stops on an e-bike pizza tour with Jason Hall: Buddy's Pizza, Michigan & Trumbull popup at Collect Beer Bar and Z's Villa.

"I'm a pizza guy. I wanted to see what Detroit-style pizza was all about, I actually never had it before I came here. Very impressed," he said.

Ike says pride in the City of Detroit — its sports teams and its history in auto manufacturing — are just some of what makes visiting special.

Our city is now experiencing a resurgence felt by so many.

"It's a phenomenal city. So much growth, not only in downtown, but the outskirts, and you can really see the people here committed to that change," he said.

In addition, Ike plans to surprise a local unsung hero tomorrow who is serving the community in a remarkable way.

