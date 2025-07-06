Good Samaritan rescues driver from sinking car in Lake St. Clair

LAKE ST. CLAIR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A good Samaritan was able to rescue a driver from their sinking car in Lake St. Clair over the weekend.

St. Clair Shores Firefighters announced the rescue on Facebook, saying that after seeing the driver leave the roadway and drive into the lake, Richard Moore immediately jumped into action and helped pull the driver to safety.

The city's fire department also responded to the incident. While there was a 'Baby on Board' sticker on the back of the car and kid's items were floating in the lake, no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also hurt in the rescue, sustaining a minor injury from broken glass.

"As a reminder: always use extreme caution around submerged vehicles and/or crash scenes — even shallow water can present serious dangers," the firefighters said in the post. "We are thankful as always for the teamwork between our residents and department."

