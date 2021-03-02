Gourmet cookie delivery & takeout company coming to Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company is coming to Rochester Hills.

A Crumbl Cookies location will open on March 10 at 2575 Rochester Rd. Free cookie day will be on Friday, March 12. All customers can enjoy a fresh chocolate chip cookie for free.

“We’re excited to bring Crumbl to Rochester Hills, and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do, said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO, in a press release. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Each cookie recipe is crafted to bring back existing customers, and encourage new customers to come inside."

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see.

Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Orange Creamsicle, and many more.

