Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Gourmet cookie delivery & takeout company coming to Rochester Hills

items.[0].image.alt
Crumbl Cookies Facebook page
94701481_1575661222598590_7163246924143788032_o.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 08:40:11-05

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company is coming to Rochester Hills.

A Crumbl Cookies location will open on March 10 at 2575 Rochester Rd. Free cookie day will be on Friday, March 12. All customers can enjoy a fresh chocolate chip cookie for free.

“We’re excited to bring Crumbl to Rochester Hills, and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do, said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO, in a press release. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Each cookie recipe is crafted to bring back existing customers, and encourage new customers to come inside."

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see.

Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Orange Creamsicle, and many more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!