Gov. Whitmer proclaims Sept. 30 as Megatron Day in honor of Lions Hall-of-Fame receiver Calvin Jonson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared September 30th as Megatron Day, in honor of Lions Hall-of-Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

Johnson will be honored at Ford Field tonight at halftime of tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. He'll be inducted into the Pride of the Lions at halftime, the 21st former Lions player to receive that honor.

“Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest receivers of all time and embodies what it means to be a Detroit Lion,” said Governor Whitmer via press release. “He plays hard on the field and shows up for the community. Not only did he lead the Lions to two NFL playoffs and routinely jumped out of the stadium to make catches no one else would dream of, but he also runs a youth football camp and launched a non-profit that provides scholarships for students and support for small businesses. Today, Calvin Johnson will join the Pride of the Lions and I am excited to officially declare Megatron Day in the great state of Michigan in his honor. As we cheer for the Lions this season, let’s keep living by Calvin’s example and be team players both on and off the field. Go Lions!”

I’m excited to proclaim today as Megatron Day as we celebrate the @Lions legend, the one and only @calvinjohnsonjr. One of the greatest wide receivers of all time and still rocking the coolest nickname in sports history, Megatron brought magic to the field every game #OnePride pic.twitter.com/K3tbmdgxr3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 30, 2024

Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, earning six Pro Bowl nods in his nine-year career, along with 83 total touchdowns for 11,619 yards on 731 catches. He racked up seven 1,000-plus receiving yards and earned league pass receiving yardage titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as the pass reception title in 2012 (122). When he retired in 2015, Johnson held several NFL records including the most receiving yards in a season (1,964 yards in 2012) and most consecutive games with 100 or more receiving yards (8).

I’ve lived nearly half of my life in Michigan and consider this home and playing for the fans of the Detroit Lions was one of the best things about being in the National Football League,” Johnson said on the honor. “Entering the Pride of the Lions on Megatron Day alongside my family, friends, and former teammates is an incredible honor that I’ll always cherish.”

The Monday Night game will be broadcast on Channel 7. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m., and before then, we'll be airing a pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m.

