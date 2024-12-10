Gov. Whitmer signs bill putting speed cameras in work zones

(WXYZ) — Last month, a road worker was hit by a car and killed as he was doing his job along I-75 in southwest Detroit.

It’s not known just yet what caused the crash that killed him, but we do know a leading cause of crashes in work zones is speeding.

This is why state lawmakers proposed a bill that would put speed cameras monitored by the Michigan Department of Transportation in work zones.

“I think it would be a great thing, it would raise people’s level of concern when they are in work zones,” said Dawn Morisette, mother of Zach Morisette.

Dawn Morisette’s son, Zach Morisette, was killed in 2020 after being hit by a driver as he was working along I-94 in Macomb County.

Dawn Morisette says she wishes there were speed cameras in place when her son was killed.

“The man that struck our son, we wouldn’t have had to endure three days of him fleeing the scene, washing the truck, hiding the truck… he would have been found right away,” Dawn Morisette added. “We have no idea what happened with our son, why he was hit, so if the cameras were in place, we would have had a lot more answers than we did.”

Zach’s brother, Rodney Morisette, says he thinks speed cameras would force people to slow down while driving through work zones.

“These guys that are working on the road are putting their life on the line like my brother did, and they need some additional protection out there,” said Rodney Morisette.

In June of 2023, the state house passed a bill that would allow speed cameras in work zones.

Last month, the Michigan Senate also passed the bill. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Now, a speed camera can catch a vehicle going over 10 miles per hour, the vehicle owner will be issued a warning first — then if they’re caught again, they will be given a fine of $150.

“That person that’s working along the road is someone’s brother, somebody’s son… those people have families too, and we have to make sure they come home safe to their family,” said Rodney Morisette.

While this bill has a lot of support, there is some opposition to it.

State Senator Jeremy Moss says he believes a law enforcement officers should be issuing tickets not speed cameras.

“I think speed enforcement by surveillance leaves more concerns like a ticket being issued to a car and a car owner rather than the offending driver,” said Senator Moss. “Tickers being issued incorrectly.”

Dawn Morisette says, “I know people are worried about their rights and being on camera, but if you’re doing the right thing, what’s the problem being on camera? Do the right thing."

The Morisettes also offered their prayers and condolences to the family of the man who was recently killed on I-75.